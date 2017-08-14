Chairman Senate, Speaker NA visit ‘Martyrs of Democracy’ monument

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani and
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday visited
the Monument of the ‘Martyrs of Democracy’ at Parliament House
and placed a floral wreath.
The event arranged to observe 70th Independence Day,
was attended by parliamentarians and senior officials in a large
number.
During their visit to the monument, the Chairman Senate and
Speaker National Assembly observed a one-minute silence to pay
homage to the martyrs of the democracy.
They paid rich tributes to the unsung heros, who had rendered
matchless sacrifices for restoration of democracy, revival of basic
fundamental human rights of general public and for the rule of law
and constitutions in the country.
The monument was constructed in front of Parliament House in
memory of those who had sacrificed their lives for the restoration
of democracy in the country.
