Chairman Senate, Speaker NA visit ‘Martyrs of Democracy’ monument

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani and

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday visited

the Monument of the ‘Martyrs of Democracy’ at Parliament House

and placed a floral wreath.

The event arranged to observe 70th Independence Day,

was attended by parliamentarians and senior officials in a large

number.

During their visit to the monument, the Chairman Senate and

Speaker National Assembly observed a one-minute silence to pay

homage to the martyrs of the democracy.

They paid rich tributes to the unsung heros, who had rendered

matchless sacrifices for restoration of democracy, revival of basic

fundamental human rights of general public and for the rule of law

and constitutions in the country.

The monument was constructed in front of Parliament House in

memory of those who had sacrificed their lives for the restoration

of democracy in the country.