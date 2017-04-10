Chairman Senate gratitudes PM, CMs to celebrate “Constitution Day”

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani Monday thanked the

Prime Minister, all Chief Ministers and Speakers National Assembly and provincial assemblies for celebrating the “Constitution Day” in a befitting manner.

In his remarks in the Upper House of the Parliament during discussion in

the wake of the Constitution Day celebrations, the chairman also hailed the role of the President of Pakistan in this regard.

He specially thanked the Minister of State for Information Broadcasting

and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb for her cooperation in bringing supplements on the Constitution Day.

He also hailed the role of all chief ministers of four provinces with

regard to issuing supplements on this important day.

He appreciated the Speaker National Assembly and speakers of all four

provincial assemblies for decorating the parliament buildings with illuminations on the day.

He termed it a good initiative of celebrating this important day and

expressed the hope that the tradition of celebrating this day would continue in future also.

He said that to mark the day a reception had been jointly arranged by the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan.