Chairman Senate condemns terrorist attacks in Iran

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on

Wednesday condemned the terrorist attacks in Iran and expressed

solidarity with the parliament, government and people of Iran in

this hour of grief.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We

express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families at the

loss of their beloved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those

injured.”

He said: “We stand in solidarity with them in their hour of

grief.”

He said that Pakistan has also suffered due to terrorism and

there was a dire need to make collective efforts to eradicate the

menace of terrorism.