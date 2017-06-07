Chairman Senate condemns terrorist attacks in Iran

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on
Wednesday condemned the terrorist attacks in Iran and expressed
solidarity with the parliament, government and people of Iran in
this hour of grief.
“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We
express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families at the
loss of their beloved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those
injured.”
He said: “We stand in solidarity with them in their hour of
grief.”
He said that Pakistan has also suffered due to terrorism and
there was a dire need to make collective efforts to eradicate the
menace of terrorism.
