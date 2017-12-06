Chairman PEMRA appointment case adjourned till Dec 7

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing of

the case till December 7, regarding the appointment of Chairman Pakistan

Electronic Media and Regulator Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by

several citizens challenging the eligibility criteria for the post of Chairman

PEMRA.

As the hearing began, the counsel for Chairman PEMRA, Ali

Gillani Advocate submitted the documents of Absar Alam’s qualification.

He contended that the federal government had completed all

the legal requirements to appoint Chairman PEMRA in accordance of apex court

orders.

He requested the court to dismiss the petition challenging

the appointment of his client.

He said Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Special Branch had

also issued clearance certificate regarding the qualification of Absar Alam.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned hearing

of the case till December 7.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had stated in

his plea that all legal formalities were not adopted for appointment of

Chairman PEMRA.

He said that eligibility criteria was relaxed to appoint

Absar Alam against the key post.