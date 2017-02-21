Chairman NAB wokring without any pressure: Danyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N), Danyal Aziz on Tuesday said that Chairman National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) was performing his duties independently and without any pressure.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had investigated the political leaders, when Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N were not in the power.

He said the court had decided to dispose of these cases on the investigation report of the FBR.

Danyal said that PTI Chief was criticizing the national institutions which was no service to the country.

He said that Imran Khan has accepted that he did not produce any evidence except allegations.

The PML-N leader said that the world was acknowledging the economic stability in Pakistan, achieved by the government.

Member National Assembly furthered that politics was mandatory for the sake of state.

He added that all the surveys results have come against Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, he said was ruling his party through ad-hoc-ism.

He said that Imran Khan could not come in power through back door

diplomacy, and added, the court was also accepting that Nawaz Sharif’s name was not in the Panama papers.

Parliamentary Secretary, Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Maiza Hameed while talking to media said that members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had failed to submit the details of their assets in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

She asked Imran Khan that institutions could not be pressurized through protests and slogans.

Maiza said that Imran Khan was doing politics by submitting fake documents in the court.

She said that Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif has an agenda of development for the welfare of the people.