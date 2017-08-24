Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordan visits LOC in Chakothi sector

RAWALPINDI, Aug 24 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Jordan Armed Forces Lieutenant General Mahmoud A. Frihat along
with his delegation, visited line of control (LOC) in Chakothi
sector on Thursday.
According to ISPR press release, the delegation was briefed
about the situation along the LOC and ceasefire violations by
Indian forces, causing loss of precious civilian lives along the
LOC and damage to the properties of peace-loving populace.
Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt General Nadeem Raza,
accompanied the visiting delegation.