Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordan visits LOC in Chakothi sector

RAWALPINDI, Aug 24 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Jordan Armed Forces Lieutenant General Mahmoud A. Frihat along

with his delegation, visited line of control (LOC) in Chakothi

sector on Thursday.

According to ISPR press release, the delegation was briefed

about the situation along the LOC and ceasefire violations by

Indian forces, causing loss of precious civilian lives along the

LOC and damage to the properties of peace-loving populace.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt General Nadeem Raza,

accompanied the visiting delegation.