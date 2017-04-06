Chairman Board of Directors of USIP meets Adviser, SAPM

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): A delegation led by the Chairman, Board of

Directors of United States Institute of Peace (USIP), Stephen Hadley paid a courtesy call on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz here on Thursday.

According to a foreign office statement, following the call, Special

Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi hosted a lunch for the delegation.

Welcoming the visiting delegation to Islamabad, both the Adviser and

the SAPM acknowledged the important contributions made by USIP over the years in providing a platform for exchange of ideas and dialogue between Pakistan and United States.

During the interactions, the delegation was briefed on the evolving

peace and security scenario in the region and the efforts being made by Pakistan in reaching out to its neighbours for promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a peaceful neighbourhood.

In reaffirming Pakistan’s keenness to strengthen bilateral ties with the

US and to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, the importance of continued close cooperation between the US and Pakistan for promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan was also underscored during the meetings.

Chairman Hadley was also apprised of the steps being taken by the

Government to strengthen democracy, establish peace, security, and economic growth to pave the way for broad based and sustained socio-economic development in Pakistan.

Hadley was assisted by William B. Taylor, Executive Vice President,

Andrew Wilder, Vice President, Asia Programs, and Moeed Yusuf, Associate Vice President, Asia Center during the meetings.