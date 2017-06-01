Ceasefire violation by India on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): The Director General SA & SAARC, Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J P Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces Wednesday morning at 0715 hours on the LoC in Battal, Jandrot and Kotli sectors, resulting in the shahadat of 1 civilian, Ghizar Ahmed and injuries to four others including three women (Jamil Akmal, Sana, Asma, Fareha) in Battal sector and shahadat of 1 civilian, Fazal Hussain and injury to one other, Jamil Ahmed in Kotli sector.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary

to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire

Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.