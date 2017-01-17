CDWP approves Rs. 1.2 billion for revival of wildlife sector programme on PM’s direction

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), on the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday approved Rs. 1.2 billion for national level wildlife sector revival programme.

After approving Rs. 3.6 billion for forestry and Rs. 250 million for migratory bird endowment, Tuesday’s approval of wildlife project increased the total volume of GreenPak approved funds to Rs 5 billion as per PM’s directions.

Under the PM’s directions, green sector PSDP allocation reached Rs 5 billion in 2016 compared to Rs 40 million in 2015, a statement issued from the PM’s Media Office here said.

Under the PM’s vision for Green Pakistan, Pakistan leads the whole South Asia in terms of green sector resource provision as sector allocation increased 125 times – Rs 5 billion in 2016-17 from Rs 39 in 15-16 and Rs 26 in 2014-15.

All these funds will be shared with all provinces as per NFC without any political considerations.