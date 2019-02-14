ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved Rs 175 billion savings by start of third quarter of current fiscal year, from July 1 to February, 7 (2018-19).
The CDNS has set Rs 224 billion net target for fiscal year 2018-19, senior official of CDNS told APP here Thursday.
CDNS collects Rs 175 billion savings by Feb,7
ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved Rs 175 billion savings by start of third quarter of current fiscal year, from July 1 to February, 7 (2018-19).