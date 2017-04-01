CDA devises strategy to beautify capital: Mayor

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman,

Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that

CDA had devised a comprehensive strategy to make federal capital a

beautiful and modern city with collaboration of private sector.

Involvement of the general public in journey of development

would not only create sense of ownership among the residents but

would also help maintain beauty of the city, he added.

He expressed these views during the ground breaking ceremony

of development and beautification of H-8 Roundabout by the Ripha

University under corporate social responsibility.

On this occasion, Chancellor of Ripha University, Dr. Hassan

Muhammad Khan, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Anis and senior officers of

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and senior faculty of Ripha

University were also present.

While addressing the ceremony, Mayor said that all

stakeholders were being involved in the development process so that

Islamabad would be made a model city in true sense.

He said that participation of private sector particularly

educational institutes in the development process of the city would

open new doors of development and proved as milestone in

the beautification of city.

He said that MCI and CDA had asked all stakeholders to

develop and upgrade different avenues, roads, parks, playgrounds,

recreational areas, green belts, median strips and roundabout under

“Own A Park” programme.

He said that the Ripha University was among those organization

who had submitted their proposals for up-gradating the city under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Islamabad was our identity, therefore, all of us had to work to make

it, a most beautiful city, he added.

On this occasion, Hassan Muhamad Khan, Chancellor of Ripha

University said that the University would cooperate fully with MCI and CDA for its development and upkeeping of Islamabad.

He lauded the initiatives of CDA and MCI for providing

opportunity to the residents of city to play their role in the

development of Federal Capital.