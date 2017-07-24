CCS plays pivotal role in operational training of countrys’ combat crew: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force,
Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman Monday said Combat Commander School (CCS) plays the most pivotal role in operational training of country’s combat crew.
The air chief said this while addressing the Graduation
Ceremony of 48th Combat Commanders’ Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE), Sargodha as a chief guest, a press release said.
“Discipline of imparting quality operational training at
Combat Commanders School has always been its hallmark and
it is extremely vital for the overall war preparedness of
Pakistan Air Force” he said.
He urged upon the graduates that its their responsibility
to pass on to the young officers whatever they had learnt at
this prestigious institution.
While highlighting the importance of indigenization in
PAF, he said the Air Power Center of Excellence
(ACE) would soon become an icon and play a key role in
various indigenization projects of PAF.
He also awarded certificates and trophies to
the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and
professionally demanding course.
The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best Combat
Commander was awarded to Squadron Leader Ali Khan while
Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Command Trophy for
best Combat Controller was awarded to Squadron Leader
Muhammad Suleman.
The ceremony was attended by principal staff officers
and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.
