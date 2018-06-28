Caretaker govt committed to hold free, fair, transparent and timely elections: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar said that the prime responsibility of caretaker government was to hold free, fair, transparent and timely elections and we were committed to hold it in a fair and transparent manner.

In a meeting with media delegation from Bangladesh, which called on him here Thursday, the minister said that media enjoyed complete freedom in Pakistan as freedom of expression was vital to strengthen democracy.

The minister said that state media would provide equal time and opportunities to all the political parties to present their view points and party manifestos. He said that media was free to report and disseminate information on issues of public interest as well as to create awareness among the people about their rights.

Syed Ali Zafar informed the delegation that the government recently amended PEMRA Ordinance to ensure its independence as a regulatory body.

The minister said that Pakistanis took pride in the progress and development of Bangladesh. He said that both brotherly countries should focus to further strengthen their relationship by looking ahead towards future for the welfare and prosperity of the people of both countries.

He said that we were looking forward to greater co-operation and collaboration between the two countries in various areas mutually beneficial to each other.

The head of the delegation Tasharraf Ali, Deputy Editor, The New Nation said that Pakistan and Bangladesh share many things in common.

He appreciated the level of independence provided to media in Pakistan and remarked that free press was critically important to the development of any society.

Syed Ali Zafar said that people of Pakistan had great love and affection for their Bangladeshi brothers.

The members of media delegation visiting Pakistan included Manzural Alam, Sub-Editor, The News Today, Hasan Sharif, Online Incharge, The Daily Nayadiganta, Mostafa Kamal Ahmed, Khlulna Division Correspondent, The Daily Jugantor, Rafiqul Islam Azad, Senior Staff Reporter, The Independent, Takir Hossain, Editor, The Daily Observer,

Sadequr Rehman, Staff Correspondent, The Daily Sangram, Muhammad Owasim Uddin Bhyuan, Staff Reporter, The Daily New Age, Tasharraf Ali, Deputy Editor, The New Nation, Kamal Uddin, Senior Reporter, Daily Manabzamin, Kamril Hasan, Senior Reporter, Daily Samakal.

The meeting was attended by Shafqat Jalil, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and other officials from the ministry.