Caretaker CM directs for allocation of funds to set up women campus of BUST

PESHAWAR, Jul 18 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has directed to allocate Rs 400 million for the establishment of women campus of Bannu University of Science & Technology.

He issued these directives in a meeting with the Vice Chancellor and other staff of BUST at Chief

Minister’s Secretariat here Wednesday.

Provincial Ministers Zafar Iqbal Bangash, Anwarul Haq, Special Secretary Higher Education

Department, Registrar Bannu University and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

The caretaker chief minister also directed to plan a new campus of BUST at the newly merged

district of North Waziristan. He also directed to plan the provision of international standard training to one of the departments and staff of the university with the assistance of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute.

He also sanctioned an irrigation and water supply scheme for BUST.

He said we were in contact with donor agencies, UNDP and certain banks to provide financial support to all the universities in the province on fast track.

He stressed for the promotion of research based education, modern science & technology

focusing more on entrepreneurship in the universities and colleges.

He said vice chancellors and professors of universities were great asset for the country. They were of value and their knowledge should be used for the benefit of the society, he added.

Dost Muhammad Khan said we should focus on quality in producing graduates to compete with the world. He directed secretary higher education to restore educational system of newly merged districts on priority basis as these districts were far behind from other areas of the country in the field of education.

The VC of BUST gave a detailed briefing on the foundation of the university, its objectives, current infrastructure, struggle for the construction of women campus and other problems of the university.

The caretaker chief minister assured all administrative and financial support to the university to

educate new generation.

He said his government would promulgate an ordinance for a uniform policy of education for the whole province. He also suggested the establishment of a high level commission of education at national

level for uniform syllabus throughout the country.

He said as a result of operation Zarbe-Azab against militants and terrorists, millions of people migrated from North and South Waziristan to the adjacent districts particularly Bannu, overburdening the existing infrastructure of educational institutes of Bannu.

The caretaker chief minister said the people of the merged districts become prey to terrorists

because they were not brought into the mainstream of society. We have to bring fast track development in the merged districts through short term and long term plans.

He stressed to review the syllabus making it of international level in order to produce quality graduates. The government will give scholarships to the poor but intelligent students fulfilling merit criteria for onward quality education, he assured.