Cache of arms, ammunition recovered from Khyber Agency

RAWALPINDI, Sep 26 (APP): Intelligence agencies on Tuesday conducted intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Kamar Khel, Baz Garhi and

Bara areas of Khyber Agency and recovered cache of arms and ammunition.

The recovered items include SMG, hand grenades, mortar rounds and

rockets of various types including RPG-7, improvised explosive devices and other explosive materials, said a statement issued here by

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation

Radd-ul-Fasaad.