Bureaucracy needs to adapt to changing circumstances: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi Tuesday said that bureaucracy needed to adapt to the changing circumstances and requirements as the conventional bureaucratic paradigm was no longer relevant.

“Bureaucrats need to maintain a healthy balance between public needs, technical compulsions and administrative imperatives,” he said while talking to the senior civil servants, participating in the 107th National Management Course, who called on him here at the PM’s Office.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the pivotal role of civil servants in policy making and implementation. “Your professional input on critical issues and guidance on technical matters is of utmost importance to the political leadership”, he stated.

The Prime Minister further said that concrete reforms were required to bring the civil service at par with international standards.

While interacting with the participants, he said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the best opportunity for Pakistan to join the ranks of developed nations and their government had provided equal opportunities to all the federating units to benefit from CPEC.

To a question on National Action Plan, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan had rendered huge sacrifices in the war against terror and achieved significant success in bringing peace to our land.

He said that Pakistan will always benefit from good relations with its neighbours, provided our positive intentions are reciprocated accordingly.

On a question regarding FATA reforms, the Prime Minister stated that the government was working with full dedication to mainstream FATA in collaboration with all the stakeholders and that this process will take some time.

With regard to civil service reforms, he said that it should be a consensus based process.

The Prime Minister added that radical reforms were required and that specialist streams, including economists, IT experts, energy, commerce and communication professionals needed to be raised in the civil service.