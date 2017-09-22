British High Commissioner calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Sept 22 (APP): British High Commissioner to

Pakistan, Thomas Drew CMG called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS),

General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.

Matters of mutual interest and regional security were

discussed in the meeting, said an Inter Services Public Relations

(ISPR) statement issued here.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s

continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.