ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): British High Commissioner Thomas Drew
Friday called on Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.
Pak-UK bilateral relations and progress on steps being taken
to further strengthen mutual cooperation in various areas was
reviewed besides discussion on regional situation, a press release said.
The issue of Altaf Hussain also came under discussion.
Talking to British high commissioner, the minister underlined
the need for taking practical steps on fast track basis for
materializing mutual cooperation in various areas as agreed by the
two sides during recent visit of UK Home Secretary to Pakistan.
British envy calls on interior minister
