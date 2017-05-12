British envy calls on interior minister

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): British High Commissioner Thomas Drew

Friday called on Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Pak-UK bilateral relations and progress on steps being taken

to further strengthen mutual cooperation in various areas was

reviewed besides discussion on regional situation, a press release said.

The issue of Altaf Hussain also came under discussion.

Talking to British high commissioner, the minister underlined

the need for taking practical steps on fast track basis for

materializing mutual cooperation in various areas as agreed by the

two sides during recent visit of UK Home Secretary to Pakistan.