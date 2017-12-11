BRI, CPEC extension of dream to improve living standard of Chinese people, benefit rest of world: Punjab CM

BEJING, Dec 11 (APP):The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its flagship project, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), are an extension of President Xi Jinping’s dream to improve living standard of Chinese people as well as benefit the rest of the world.

“I am impressed by President Xi Jinping’s commitment to realizing the Chinese dream not only to improve the standard of living of the Chinese people but also to benefit the rest of the world,” according to an article of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif published in a Chinese media website peopleapp.com here on Monday

The “Belt and Road Initiative” and its flagship project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, are an extension of this dream and build a community of common interests and a common destiny based on common prosperity, he added.

He said the key reason for the successful rise of contemporary China is the wise leadership and foresight of the Chinese Communist Party and the hard work of the Chinese people.

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China not only provides a blueprint for China’s development in the next five years, but also provides a platform for building a society by the middle of this century.

The modern powerful nation has formulated a road map. Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thoughts with Chinese Characteristics in a new era embodied in the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China”.

This thought is rooted in the persistence and development of socialism with Chinese characteristics and fully demonstrates that Chairman Xi Jinping is a brilliant leader who looks to the future.

The Punjab CM said, since the CPC’s 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core has led the Chinese people in adhering to the development concept of innovation, coordination, greenness, openness and sharing, and actively advocated building a community of human destiny and promoting the reform of the global governance system.

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an average annual rate of 7.2% from 2013 to 2016, higher than the world average of 2.6% in the same period.

This confirms that China’s economy is on a track of medium and high-speed growth. In 2016, China’s GDP was equivalent to 11.2 trillion US dollars, accounting for 14.8% of the world total, up 3.4 percentage points from 2012.

China’s per capita gross national income increased from 5,940 dollars in 2012 to over 8,000 dollars in 2016, further approaching the level of middle-income countries.

China ranked at 25th in the 2016 Global Innovation Index rankings. In the past five years, on average, nearly 14 million people in China have lifted out of poverty each year and by 2020 all rural people will be out of poverty.

He remarked that the “Belt and Road Initiative” has followed the pace of the times and received positive responses from more than 100 countries and numerous international organizations including the United Nations.

The “Belt and Road Initiative” has written a new chapter in an epic future, and building a community of mutual benefits is the only way for the billions of people in the world, especially in Asia, Africa and Europe, to move towards common prosperity.

China has become the second largest economy in the world and one of the most important global forces is what it wants.

The trend of political nationalism has started in western countries, making some people in the world doubt the foundation of economic globalization.

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in 2017, President Xi Jinping looked at economic globalization and stated that “integration into the world economy is a general direction of history.”

His proposition on South-South cooperation and North-South dialogue has also aroused the resonance of the international community.

The 21st century is widely praised as “the century of Asia.” Under Xi Jinping’s presidency, China plays a central role in the world progress of the 21st century.

“Pakistan regards China as an “all-weather friend.” China’s progress constantly inspires us. We sincerely hope that we can learn from our great friends like China to drive our own progress and prosperity,” he concluded.