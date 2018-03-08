Bosnian ambassador calls on Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Sakib Foric, Ambassador of the Bosnia and Herzegovina called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain here Thursday.

The Federal Minister welcomed the dignitary very warmly and highlighted the importance of relations of both the countries. Strategies of cooperation in the field of Defence Industry were discussed in the meeting. Federal Minister mentioned that a delegation led by Nermin Dzindic Federal Minister of Energy of Bosnia & Herzegovina visited Pakistan in January 2018 which also visited Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) and NRTC to explore the avenues of cooperation.

The Minister also said that the vision of the government of Pakistan was to enhance relationship with Bosnia in future. He stated that agreement between Pakistan and Bosnia provided legal framework and could play effective role to strengthen and diversify the Defence Industrial Cooperation.

Tanveer Hussain highlighted the importance of joint board meeting which was held alternatively in Bosnia and Pakistan.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, expressed desire for greater participation by Bosnian defence industry in the IDEAS 2018 being held at Karachi in November 2018.