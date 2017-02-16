Board appreciates progress made by BISP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) MNA Marvi Memon chaired 28th meeting of BISP Board here Thursday and reviewed progress of projects.

It was the 7th BISP Board meeting since she assumed office of the Chairperson in February 2015.

The board members Dr. Ali Cheema, Yawar Irfan Khan, Prof Dr Abdul Bari Khan, representatives of Finance Division, Cabinet Division, Economic Affairs Division, Foreign Office and Secretary BISP Yasmeen Masood attended the meeting.

The agenda items of the board meeting included De-Credit & Re-Credit policy, BISP budget for financial year 2016-2017 and review of implementation status of decisions taken during 27th board meeting.

During her welcome note, Chairperson BISP gave her guidelines on the agenda items and briefly shared various achievements of the organization with the board members.

She informed the board that the third impact evaluation report on BISP, launched last month, projects positive impact on the lives of beneficiaries.

The board was also apprised of the progress on resurvey for updating National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

She informed the board that as part of the NSER update, BISP had successfully tested the self-registration approach in 4 pilot districts (Haripur, Bahawapur, Sukkur and Nasirabad) and achieved 85% coverage against the anticipated caseload of more than 790,000 households covered under the previous door-to-door survey conducted in 2010-11.

The board approved Rs 115 billion budget for FY 2016-2017 of BISP as recommended by Programme Design Committee and Finance Committee of BISP board.

Out of Rs 105 billion, Rs 97 billion had been allocated by GoP and donor funds amount to Rs 18 billion.

Rs 110.592 billion which were 96.17 % of total budget had been allocated for Unconditional Cash transfer (UCT) and Conditional Cash transfer (CCT) beneficiary initiatives, the cost of NSER amounts to Rs 1.423 billion which was 1.24% of total budget, whereas 2.59% of the budget would be used for administration purposes.

After thorough deliberations, board approved the proposals regarding De-credit and Re-Credit policy.

It was approved to deposit de-credited amount in government treasury as soon as possible and to continue re-crediting through existing payment mechanism as per SOPs already prepared for the purpose.