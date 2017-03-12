ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP): A bomb explosion took place under a
bridge on main Sur Bandar road in Gwadar on Sunday morning, police
sources told.
Reportedly, police received information regarding presence
of a bomb under a bridge, however, it went off before arrival of
the bomb disposal squad, private news channel reported.
The bridge has been partially damaged in the incident while
no loss of life has been reported.
According to police, it was a remote-controlled bomb
weighing around 5 to 7 kilograms.
Blast partially damages bridge in Gwadar
ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP): A bomb explosion took place under a