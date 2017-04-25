Blast kills 5, injures 8 in Kurram Agency

PARACHINAR, April 25 (APP): A roadside blast targeting a pick up killed

five passengers including two women and injured eight others in central Kurram Agency on Tuesday, hospital sources told APP.

The incident occurred in Kontara village of central Kurram Agency when

the remote controlled device went off seemingly targeting a passenger pick up, injuring 13 passengers. The injured were shifted to agency headquarters hospital where five succumbed to their injuries.

The law enforcers cordoned off the area and started search operation.