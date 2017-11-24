Birth anniversary of renowned poetess Parveen Shakir observed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The 65th birth anniversary of renowned poetess Parveen Shakir being observed on Friday (today).

According to Radio Pakistan , her famous poetry books include “Khushbu”, Mah-e-Tamam “Sad-Barg “, Khud’kalaami” and Inkar.

Spontaneity in expression was the hallmark of her poetry that mesmerized the young lot especially girls.

Parveen played greater role in depiction of romanticism in her poetic work. She portrayed the issues related to the women. She was a self-made woman and adopted purely eastern style in her poems.

She not only expressed her feelings but also of working women.Parveen Shakir started writing at an early age and published her first volume of poetry, Khushbu (Fragrance), in 1976.

Parveen Shakir was born on November 24, 1952 in Karachi. She was one of those female poets who could be regarded as pioneers in defying tradition by expressing the “female experience” in Urdu poetry, her work was often based on romanticism, exploring the concepts of love, beauty and their contradictions, and heavily integrated the use of metaphors, similes and personifications.

She died in a car accident in Islamabad on 26 Dec,1994 while going to work.