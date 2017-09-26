Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon stresses upon adherence to basic moral values

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon

Hussain Tuesday stressed upon students to fine-tune their lives by

strictly adhering to basic moral values without which a society

could not aspire accomplishment, rather in their absence, it could

head towards anarchy.

She noted that majority of problems being faced by the world

had emanated from the lack of such basic traits in a society.

She was addressing students of Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam Mandra

here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Principal Mussarat Shafique and other

staff members were also present on the occasion, a press release said.

The first lady said the main purpose of her meeting with

students was to promote interaction between the older generation and

young ones so that good values and lessons could be passed on to the

latter, helping them to become better human beings and good Muslims.

She referred to the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace

Be Upon Him) which were based upon moral values and ideal behaviour.

The first lesson of basic moral values was being taught to

children at homes that is respect for the elders, have affection for

youngers, ensure rights of others and help the distressed etc. These

traits are the part and parcel of our lives, she added.

Begum Mehmooda stressed upon the students to get

guidance from the sublime teachings of Holy Quran and the life of

our Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) in that regard.

She also stressed upon promotion of feelings of mercy and

forgiveness in the society, besides discharging the obligations

related to rights of other members of the society.

The permeation of basic moral values in a society adds beauty

and congenial feelings in the mutual relations, purging the society

of all ills and putting it on the path of prosperity, she observed.

She said through promotion of moral values, our beloved

country Pakistan could be turned into a heaven-like abode.