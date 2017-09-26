Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon stresses upon adherence to basic moral values

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon
Hussain Tuesday stressed upon students to fine-tune their lives by
strictly adhering to basic moral values without which a society
could not aspire accomplishment, rather in their absence, it could
head towards anarchy.
She noted that majority of problems being faced by the world
had emanated from the lack of such basic traits in a society.
She was addressing students of Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam Mandra
here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Principal Mussarat Shafique and other
staff members were also present on the occasion, a press release said.
The first lady said the main purpose of her meeting with
students was to promote interaction between the older generation and
young ones so that good values and lessons could be passed on to the
latter, helping them to become better human beings and good Muslims.
She referred to the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace
Be Upon Him) which were based upon moral values and ideal behaviour.
The first lesson of basic moral values was being taught to
children at homes that is respect for the elders, have affection for
youngers, ensure rights of others and help the distressed etc. These
traits are the part and parcel of our lives, she added.
Begum Mehmooda stressed upon the students to get
guidance from the sublime teachings of Holy Quran and the life of
our Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) in that regard.
She also stressed upon promotion of feelings of mercy and
forgiveness in the society, besides discharging the obligations
related to rights of other members of the society.
The permeation of basic moral values in a society adds beauty
and congenial feelings in the mutual relations, purging the society
of all ills and putting it on the path of prosperity, she observed.
She said through promotion of moral values, our beloved
country Pakistan could be turned into a heaven-like abode.