BECS planning to re-open 129 schools in Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) is planning to re-open 129 schools under the existing project in North and South Waziristan which were temporarily closed due to military operation.

It was stated by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training while responding to a question raised by JUI-F lawmaker, Senator Talha Mahmood, in the Senate on Monday.

The minister said that objective of BECS is to strengthen non-formal approach to supplement the formal education and currently 12,304 BECS are running across the country with the enrollment of 493,972 students. He said that education in BECS school is free and in each BECS school, 30 learners of age group 4-16 years are mandatory.Â

He said the honorarium of these schools have been increased from Rs.2,500 to 5,000 and Rs.1,000 utility charges per month.