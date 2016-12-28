Baseball training camp for West Asia championship

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP): Pakistan baseball federation will hold training camp from January first at Pakistan Sports complex Islamabad for the preparation of the national team to take part in the 13th West Asia Baseball Cup.

“Altogether 30 players from all over the country will attend the camp under the supervision of the national coaches”, said a spokesman of PBF here.

He said that 13th West Asia Baseball Cup 2017 will be played from February 25 to March 1, 2017, at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Five teams Sri Lanka, Nepal, Iran , Iraq and hosts Pakistan will feature in the high profile baseball activity. The teams will arrive Pakistan on February 22 and will warm up for the competition by playing practice matches against other.

He expressed PBF gratitude to the Pakistan Sports Board for extending all our support for holding the camp as the as the mega event.