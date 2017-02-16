Barjees demands UN to resolve Kashmir issue

LAHORE, Feb 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Barjees Tahir on Thursday demanded the United Nations (UN) to resolve Kashmir issue immediately as per its resolutions.

“Kashmiris are striving for the internationally acknowledged right of self-determination since 1947 and rendering colossal sacrifices for their fundamental right,” he added.

He was addressing the inaugural session of 3-day Nazria Pakistan Conference organised by Nazria Pakistan Trust in collaboration with Tehrik-e-Pakistan Workers Trust at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan.

Prominent amongst others who also addressed the moot were Muhammad Nasir Dar, MLA AJK Assembly, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Johri, President Azad Jammu Kashmir Forum, Qari Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Sultan Ahmed Ali while Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Rana Muhammad Arshad, Prof Muhammad Rafiq Ahmed, Justice (Retd) Mehmood Ahmed, and Muhammad Farooq Azad were siting on the podium.

The Federal Minister said, Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan, adding Indian state terrorism could not suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement. He said that Kashmir had become focal point for the whole world and the time was not far when Kashmiris would be achieving their goal.

He said Pakistan always wanted durable solution of Kashmir dispute through dialogues but it should not be considered its weakness. He said the government was not ignorant of the Kashmir situation and raised the issue at all international fora. He said, after martyrdom of Burhan Wani, Kashmiris’ movement had took new turn and now Kashmiri and even their children were fighting against Indian yoke.

He mentioned that India had been continuing its occupation in held valley through 700,000 army and also through 37 draconian laws. He pointed out that during the latest uprising in Kashmir, thousands of Kashmiris had been injured and more than 150 lost their eyesight due to use of pellet gun. He said the Kashmir dispute should be settled through dialogue, otherwise it could become flash-point for another war.

The minister vowed that Pakistan would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination. He maintained the government had directed all its ambassadors to highlight the Kashmir issue effectively and counter Indian propaganda against Pakistan over Kashmir issue.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in his address to United Nations General Assembly drew the attention of the world community towards the Kashmir issue and sought their role for resolving the decade-long issue.

He said China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) was vital for the whole region adding Russia, Iran and also India had shown interest to become part of the CPEC, however, the minister stated categorically that if wanted to become part of the project it would have to settle the Kashmir issue first.