Bangladesh HC celebrates Pahla Baishakh

ISLAMABAD, April 15 (APP): Bangladesh High Commission in Pakistan

celebrated Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali calendar, with ethusiasm fervor and traditional gaiety.

High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan inaugurated the Baishakhi function and delivered the welcome speech, a press release issued here Saturday said.

The cultural event started with the famous Boishakhi song “Esho He Boishakh Esho Esho’ sung by the mission officials and the guests.

Bangladeshi children and the officials also performed dances, solo and chorus folk songs, and recitation from poems on Bengali New year.

Expatriate Bangladeshis, students and officials of the mission

joined the Baishakhi programme with their family members while the journalist and Chairman of Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee of Bangladesh Shariar Kabir were also present on the occasion.

The high commissioner said that Pohela Baishakh inspired the minds of Bengalis with the strength to change their future.

The new year resolution of the nation should be to resist

militancy, terrorism and fundamentalism and to contribute to advancing Bangladesh towards its goal of peace and progress, he added.

He said that celebration of Pohela Baishakh promoted harmony and unity among people from all cast and creed. That demonstrated the inherent their love for own culture even when living away from home.

He called upon the audience to be imbued with patriotism and contribute to Bangladesh’s development.

The chancery building and premises were decorated with colourful banners, festoons and traditional house-hold items highlighting the Bengali culture and heritage.

The programs also included presentation of traditional Bengali food festival.

The guests were also entertained by different types of traditional Bengali food like Piaju, Jilapi, Jhal-muri, rice, fish, beef, vegetable and a number of bhartas.