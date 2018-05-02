Sports 
Balochistan wins inter provincial karate championship

LAHORE, May 02 (APP):Balochistan won the Inter Provincial Karate Championship on Wednesday at Sahiwal.
Teams from all the affiliated Provincial Karate Association Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad and FATA participated in the event held under the aegis of Pakistan Karate Federation.
Showing all round skills and superior technique ,karatakas from Balochistan accumulated 97 points to win the title as KPK secured the second having won 85 points. Punjab had to content with third place 71 points.
Ali Bahadur Qazi Commissioner Sahiwal was the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony of the hampionship. He announced Rs.3000- for Gold Medalist, Rs.2000- for Silver Medalist and Rs.1000- for bronze Medalist of the event.
Sardar Asad Ali Khan Baloch, Mayor Sahiwal was the Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony.
Muhammad Jahangir Chairman, Pakistan Karate Federation and Secretary, Andleeb Sandhu Secretary was also present on the occasion.

