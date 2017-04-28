Balochistan to take on federal areas in final

ISLAMABAD April 28 (APP): Balochistan will take on federal areas on Saturday in the final of Pakistan Cup One Day at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.

The umpires for the final include Riazuddin and Ahsan Raza (field umpires), Shozab Raza (TV umpire) and Muhammad Sajid (reserve umpire). The official scorer will be Shakeel Ahmed while Adnan Farooq will be the press scorer.

The prize money to be distributed in the final includes winner

(Rs 2,000,000); Runner-up (Rs 1,000,000) while Rs 50,000 each will

be given to the best batsman, bowler of the tournament, best allrounder/outstanding cricketer and man of the final.