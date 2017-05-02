Balochistan offers economic opportunities for Europe

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has emerged as a game changer for the Balochistan as the project would bring immense economic opportunities for the province as well as the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Balochistan’s Minister for Home and Tribal affairs, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has said.

According to a message received here Tuesday from Brussels, he was

addressing the Pakistani diaspora at the Embassy of Pakistan on the very first day of the four-day visit along with nine-member high level delegation from Balochistan led by Minister for Irrigation and Energy Nawabzada Changez Khan Marri.

Sarfraz Bugti said being the starting point for One Belt One Road

project, CPEC also holds prospects for the European countries.

He informed the audience about improvement in law and order

in the province and the positive developments in the economic, social and political sectors of the province, reckoning that under the present government, Balochistan was the first province to hold elections of the local bodies and currently national census was also being carried out successfully.

The Minister for Health, Rehmat Saleh Baloch apprised the audience of

developments in social sector, he said previously there was just one university in the entire province now there were universities in all the districts of Balochistan. The number of medical colleges had also been tripled during past few years.

He said law and order had improved and efforts to protect various communities from targeted violence had shown great success.

He pointed out that such violence on the basis of religion and sects was

being manoeuvred by the funding from the enemies of Pakistan.

Now terrorists’ networks had been busted and those responsible for

killings of innocent people were being taken to task.

The minister asserted that there were no separatist movements in

Balochistan, such misperceptions were being created by miscreants who receive funding from the enemies of Pakistan.

The spokesman of the government of Balochistan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave government’s point of view on the several points raised by the community.

The delegation will meet heads of various committees in the European

Parliament, parliamentarians and high officials of Belgium and European Union to apprise them of the existing opportunities for Europe in the province of Balochistan which, in the wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is emerging as a hub of economic connectivity and business activity.

The delegation is comprised of Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs,

Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Health, Rehmat Saleh Baloch; Members of Balochistan Assembly, Nasrullah Khan, Ahmed Ali, Tahir Mahmood and Muhammad Raza and tribal notable Umair Ahmed Hussaini.

The official spokesman of the government of Balochistan Anwaarul Haq

Kakar is also accompanying the delegation.