Babar and Hasan awarded caps being part of ICC ODI team of the year

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):Two Pakistani cricketers ,batsman Babar Azam and pacer Hasan Ali were awarded caps for being part in the international cricket council’s one day international team of the year 2017.

Both of them were presented caps by the Pakistan cricket team’s coach Mickey Arthur at the ongoing training camp of the Pakistan test cricket team here on Wednesday for the tour of England.

Mickey presented them the caps amid rousing applause by the camp probables. Babr Azam said “Another milestone for my Pakistan. I dedicate this award to our brave women because I was raised by one”. Hasan termed getting cap “a special moment of cricket career and expressed the determination to gain further excellence in the game by putting in more hard and showing commitment”.

The ICC ODI Team of the Year 2017 includes David Warner (Australia), Rohit Sharma (India), Virat Kohli (captain) (India), Babar Azam (Pakistan), AB de Villiers (South Africa) ,Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper) (South Africa),Ben Stokes (England),Trent Boult (New Zealand), Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Jasprit Bumrah (India).