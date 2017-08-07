Azadi train getting ready for journey across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Pakistan Railways is furnishing Azadi train at Rawalpindi Carriage Factory, where more than 100 laborers are working to finalize models of different cultural heritages of Pakistan.

On August 12 Azadi Train will be inaugurated for celebrating

70th Anniversary of Pakistan. It will start its journey from

Margalla Railway Station, said a press release issued by the

Ministry of Railways.

The Azadi train will portray genesis of Pakistan, our past and

bright future besides highlighting cultural diversity of the

provinces and different regions of the country.

PNCA will arrange 36 folk artists i.e. singers and musicians

including puppeteers to accompany the Azadi Train 2017, for which funding will be provided by Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage (IB&NH).

The artists and singers will perform at all major Railway

Stations including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Quetta and Karachi as per schedule of Azadi train.

It will stay at every station to provide an opportunity to the

people across Pakistan to see the beautiful cultural and historical models displayed on the train.