Ayaz urges int’l community to help strengthen Pak parliamentary institutions

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq has stressed the international parliamentary community to actively

engage with and strengthen the parliamentary institutions of Pakistan.

He stated this during a meeting with Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Akbar Khan in London,

according to a message received here Saturday.

The two sides discussed in detail numerous capacity building

proposals for the parliamentarians as well as the parliamentary staff

of not only Pakistan’s legislatures but of the neighboring countries as well.

Pakistan’s National Assembly presently houses the Secretariat of

the CPA’s Asia Region of which Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also members, apart from the four provincial legislatures and the federal parliament of Pakistan.

In this regard, it was agreed to hold the overdue CPA Asia Region Conference, which could not be held since 2012. The idea of holding “CPA Hot Topic Seminars” on issues of concern for Pakistan and organizing Workshops on legislative drafting, E-Parliament, Committee Strengthening and Parliamentary Procedures were also discussed.

The CPA Secretary General commended the Speaker for his vision and eagerness to strengthen the parliamentary institutions in Pakistan. He assured CPA Secretariat’s complete support in Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s endeavours’.

The Speaker termed Akbar Khan “a true friend of Pakistan’s Parliament”.