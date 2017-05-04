Australian global Alumni Network expands in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan

Margaret Adamson has welcomed the expansion of Australia’s Global Alumni Network in Pakistan, which was recently launched by Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

Australia is one of the world’s popular study destinations for

international students, with more than 2.5 million international students having studied in Australia in the last fifty years.

There are currently over 16,000 Pakistani scholars enrolled in

Australian universities. The network promotes connections to and among people from around the world, including many thousands from Pakistan, who have studied in Australia.

In a statement, Adamson said, “The Australia Global Alumni Engagement

Strategy celebrates the achievements of alumni and aims to grow a global community that maintains strong links to Australia while also strengthening Australia’s connection with our region.”

Australia Awards Alumnus and President of the

Alumni Executive Committee Faiza Rehman Syed said she was excited to be part of a global network of alumni who can support each other in professional and personal capacity – be it in search for employment, dealing with reverse culture shock, or just sharing our experiences of studying and living in Australia

Membership of alumni networks provides opportunities for professional

development, shared research and strengthened business connections.

Australia is particularly focused on promoting professional development

for women. The high commissioner recently launched the Australian Alumni Women in Leadership Network to encourage women alumni to support one another in their professional development.