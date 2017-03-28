Australia routs Pakistan 6-1 in first hockey test

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP): Pakistan opened its tour of Australia on a demoralizing note suffering 1-6 defeat at the hand of the home side at the Marrara hockey stadium in Darwin, the capital city of Australia’s Northern Territory on Tuesday.

It was the first encounter of the 4-test hockey series between world’s top side Australia and the 14th ranked Pakistan, said the information made available to APP here.

The gulf in the rankings showed in the game as the Aussies dominated the proceedings most of the time and defeated Pakistan by the tennis score after leading 2-0 at half time.

Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said,”The score line was 6-1, but I think we have to put that into context. Pakistan made it very difficult for us for a number of quarters, the second was tough and third we didnt create too much but we ended up getting the third goal and that opened up the game for us.”

Australia scorers, (Ben Craig 2 goals, Trent Mitton, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson & Jeremy Hayward (PC) one goal apiece. Pakistan (Abdul Haseem Khan) Second test will be played tomorrow, Wednesday.