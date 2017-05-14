At Belt and Road Forum, UN chief Guterres stresses shared development goals

UNITED NATIONS, May 14 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General
Antonio Guterres has drawn comparisons between China’s ‘One Belt, One
Road’ initiative and the Sustainable Development Goals, saying both
are rooted in a shared vision for global development at a major international conference in Beijing.
“Both strive to create opportunities, global public goods and
win-win cooperation. And both aim to deepen ‘connectivity’ across
countries and regions: connectivity in infrastructure, trade, finance, policies and, perhaps most important of all, among peoples,” the Secretary-General said addressing Chinese President Xi Jinping and
dozens of other state leaders, including Pakistan’s Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, at the Belt and Road Forum.
The attendees represent some of the more than 60 countries
included in the Belt and Road plan that China introduced in 2013
to stimulate trade and economic growth along the ancient Silk Road
and beyond.
“In order for the participating countries along the Belt and Road
to fully benefit from the potential of enhanced connectivity, it is
crucial to strengthen the links between the Initiative and the
Sustainable Development Goals,” Guterres noted, adding that the 17
Goals could guide the policies and actions under the Belt and Road
towards true sustainable development, according to the text of his
speech released at UN Headquarters in New York.
The initiative reportedly includes nearly $1 trillion worth of
infrastructure investments in Africa, Asia and Europe. As these
projects – which include bridges, nuclear plants and railways –
unfold, Guterres highlighted the need to work together to uphold international environmental and social standards, and ensuring
that rural areas, not just cities, benefit.
“With the initiative expected to generate vast investments in
infrastructure, let us seize the moment to help countries make the transition to clean-energy, low-carbon pathways – instead of locking
in unsustainable practices for decades to come,” he said, praising
Chinese leadership on climate change.
He also urged donor countries to continue investing in
development projects through official development assistance (ODA),
and urged them to fulfill their commitments under the Addis Ababa
Plan of Action, which finances projects related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Guterres also called on governments to settle peacefully any
tensions related to the One Belt, One Road initiative, saying
“Just as the initiative opens new corridors for goods, let us
also keep open the channels for dialogue.”
He praised the initiative for its “immense potential” to
promote access to markets, and as “far-reaching in geography and
ambition.”