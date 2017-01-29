Asif holds open kutchery

SIALKOT, Jan 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif held an Open Kutchery at the PML-N House Paris Road here on Sunday.

He listened to the problems of people and issued orders on various applications for urgent compliance to provide early relief to the applicants.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha Ullah Butt, MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram, Mayor of Sialkot Ch Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy

Mayor Ch Bashir Ahmed, local PML-N leaders Mehmoodul Hassan Babar

Khan, Hassan Arif Sheikh, Farooq Ghuman and President PML-N Women Wing Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present.