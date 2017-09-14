Aside from the final result, Pak nation has won against terrorism:Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Legendary Batsman Javed Miandad
Pakistan beat World XI in the first match by 20 runs while the
second match was won by World Cup seven wickets. Both the teams will play the final on Friday.
Talking to APP, Miandad said the Gaddafi Stadium was seen jam
packed in both Twenty20s which clearly shows that our nation was
starved for international cricket from a long time. “The wait is
over now and international cricket is here,” he said.
He said no country is safe from the menace of terrorism, but
the security situation in Pakistan has been improved. “Our law
enforcement agencies are best in the world and World XI’s successful
tour to Pakistan is a proof of that,” he said.
Miandad said World XI players would return to their countries
with a message that Pakistan is a safe country for international
sports activities.
“World XI players should convince their teams to tour here
when they go back home,” he said.
Speaking about Sri Lanka and West Indies teams expected tour
to Pakistan, he said a team who wants to play in Pakistan would
surely visit here.
“After World XI’s tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must
ask International Cricket Council (ICC) to convince European teams
to visit here,” he said.
Former fast bowler Sikander Bakht said this is the first match
that Pakistan has lost after the Champions Trophy victory.
“Our players were relaxed but now would get in a bit pressure
after Wednesday’s loss, so it is a good wakeup call for them,” he
said.
He also said that World XI players would return with good
memories and would play their part in reviving international cricket
in Pakistan. “Pakistan cricket is on the right track,” he said.
Former cricketer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan termed World XI’s tour to
Pakistan a milestone that would serve as a valuable medium for
Pakistan cricket. He praised PCB Chairman Najam Sethi’s efforts in
reviving international cricket in the country.
