Aside from the final result, Pak nation has won against terrorism:Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Legendary Batsman Javed Miandad

Thursday believes World XI goes down or Pakistan loses the final on

Friday, Pakistani nation has come out victoriously from the menace

of terrorism as international cricket has revived in the country.

Pakistan beat World XI in the first match by 20 runs while the

second match was won by World Cup seven wickets. Both the teams will play the final on Friday.

Talking to APP, Miandad said the Gaddafi Stadium was seen jam

packed in both Twenty20s which clearly shows that our nation was

starved for international cricket from a long time. “The wait is

over now and international cricket is here,” he said.

He said no country is safe from the menace of terrorism, but

the security situation in Pakistan has been improved. “Our law

enforcement agencies are best in the world and World XI’s successful

tour to Pakistan is a proof of that,” he said.

Miandad said World XI players would return to their countries

with a message that Pakistan is a safe country for international

sports activities.

“World XI players should convince their teams to tour here

when they go back home,” he said.

Speaking about Sri Lanka and West Indies teams expected tour

to Pakistan, he said a team who wants to play in Pakistan would

surely visit here.

“After World XI’s tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must

ask International Cricket Council (ICC) to convince European teams

to visit here,” he said.

Former fast bowler Sikander Bakht said this is the first match

that Pakistan has lost after the Champions Trophy victory.

“Our players were relaxed but now would get in a bit pressure

after Wednesday’s loss, so it is a good wakeup call for them,” he

said.

He also said that World XI players would return with good

memories and would play their part in reviving international cricket

in Pakistan. “Pakistan cricket is on the right track,” he said.

Former cricketer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan termed World XI’s tour to

Pakistan a milestone that would serve as a valuable medium for

Pakistan cricket. He praised PCB Chairman Najam Sethi’s efforts in

reviving international cricket in the country.