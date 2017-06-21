Around 260 Pakistani students to depart US for studies

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): In preparation for their upcoming

graduate and post-graduate studies in the United States,

approximately 260 students attended orientation sessions hosted by

EducationUSA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan

(USEFP) in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

EducationUSA Pakistan Advising Manager Umair Khan

congratulated the students on being accepted into American

universities and encouraged them to make the most of this

opportunity, a press release Wednesday said.

“You have achieved a great milestone,” Khan said. “Your focus

should now be to gain knowledge, learn about different cultures,

face challenges with a positive attitude, and make the most of this

educational experience.”

American Embassy Acting Cultural Affairs Officer Maureen

Mimnaugh encouraged students to actively share their own culture

with the Americans they encounter.

“In addition to pursuing your studies, you will have a unique

opportunity to serve as ambassadors of Pakistan in your American

classrooms and communities,” Mimnaugh said.

“I am certain that the American students you encounter will be

eager to learn more about your background, just as you learn from

them about American culture” Mimnaugh added.

Many of the students who participated in the orientation

sessions took advantage of USEFP’s free educational advising

services earlier, while they researched universities.

“USEFP aims to strengthen the relationship between American

universities and Pakistani students, and we are pleased to be able

to help talented students achieve admission to American colleges and

universities,” said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar.

In addition to providing free educational advising services,

USEFP manages several scholarship and professional development

exchange programs, including the prestigious Fulbright Program.

Students interested in higher education in the United States

should contact advising@usefpakistan.org and should visit

www.usefpakistan.org to learn more about scholarship programs

and other services.