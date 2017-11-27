Army’s riders dominate the opening day of national cycling

LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP):Showing astute planning and superior

technique, riders from Pakistan army dominated the opening day

of the national men and women cycling championship by winning

three events, out of five contested here on Monday at the

cycling velodrome.

Altogether one hundred cyclists belonging to all the affiliated

units of the Pakistan cycling federation are featuring in the event.

Army won the 1000 Meter Individual Time Trial (Men’s Elite), 4000 Individual Pursuit Men’s Elite, 3000 meter Individual Pursuit Women’s Elite. Wapda won the 500 Meter Individual Time Trial Women’s Elite

and KPK claimed the first place in 1000 Meter Individual Time Trial

Men’s Junior.

Following are the results of the events.

1000 Meter Individual Time Trial (Men’s Elite), Mohammad Arsalan

Anjum, Pak Army, 01:11:72 Gold Medal, Mohsin Khan, SSGC, 01:13:29

Silver Medal and Mohammad Shakeel WAPDA , 01:13:44 Bronze Medal.

500 Meter Individual Time Trial Women’s Elite, Anam Mehmood , WAPDA, 00:42:92 Gold Medal, Sabiha Zahid , Army , 00:42:94 Silver Medal, Asia Tariq ,Punjab, 00:49:91 Bronze Medal

1000 Meter Individual Time Trial Men’s Junior, Tanzeel Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 00:39:89 Gold Medal, Habib ,Islamabad , 00:41:49, Silver Medal, Mohammad, Farman ,Punjab,

00:42:14 Bronze Medal.

4000 Individual Pursuit Men’s Elite, Arsalan Anjum Pakistan Army 04:59:89 Gold Medal New National Record, Sabir ,WAPDA , 05:07:67 Silver Medal, Izat Ullah,

WAPDA ,

05:07:72 Bronze Medal, 3000 meter Individual Pursuit Women’s Elite, Sabiha Zahid ,

Pak Army ,

04:30:36 Gold, Fiza Riaz

WAPDA ,

04:40:28 Silver, Faryal,

KP,

05:45:44 Bronze.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah ,Secretary Pakistan Cycling Federation inaugurated the championships.