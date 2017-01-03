Arif holds Australian surfaces main cause of Pakistan’s failure

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Former Pakistan Cricket Board chief
Arif Ali Abbasi believes that Pakistan batsmen face problems in the
Down Under as the surfaces there are totally different from the ones
they are used to bat on.
“The main problem is that of surface. Pakistan players are
used to play at UAE pitches which are totally different from
Australian pitches,” he said talking to a private TV channel.
“They (Pakistan) win matches at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
But whenever they go somewhere else they face problems as they are
not used to play on surfaces like that,” he added.
Arif said unless Pakistan prepare pitches similar to those of
other countries, the players would continue to suffer. He said if
Pakistan wanted to win in other countries then it would have to plan
accordingly.
He was also of the view that Pakistan also needed to have a
look at its current outfit as in the past the national team used to
be a really formidable side.
“The fact of the matter is that presently you don’t have an
outstanding team,” he said.
