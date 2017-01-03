Arif holds Australian surfaces main cause of Pakistan’s failure

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Former Pakistan Cricket Board chief

Arif Ali Abbasi believes that Pakistan batsmen face problems in the

Down Under as the surfaces there are totally different from the ones

they are used to bat on.

“The main problem is that of surface. Pakistan players are

used to play at UAE pitches which are totally different from

Australian pitches,” he said talking to a private TV channel.

“They (Pakistan) win matches at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

But whenever they go somewhere else they face problems as they are

not used to play on surfaces like that,” he added.

Arif said unless Pakistan prepare pitches similar to those of

other countries, the players would continue to suffer. He said if

Pakistan wanted to win in other countries then it would have to plan

accordingly.

He was also of the view that Pakistan also needed to have a

look at its current outfit as in the past the national team used to

be a really formidable side.

“The fact of the matter is that presently you don’t have an

outstanding team,” he said.