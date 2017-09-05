Aqil Shah retains Chairman Pakistan Wrestling Federation

PESHAWAR, Sept 05 (APP): Former Sports Minister KP and Vice President
Pakistan Olympic Association Tuesday retained as Chairman Pakistan
Wrestling Federation in an election meeting held at Olympic House,
Lahore.
This was stated by Syed Aqil Shah while talking to APP on phone here.
He confirmed that the elective meeting of the general council of
Pakistan Wrestling Federation was held in Olympic House wherein representatives from
all the affiliated unites of the Pakistan Wrestling Federation were also present besides two
observes from Pakistan Sports
Board and Pakistan Olympic Association.
He disclosed that the members of the affiliated units of Pakistan
Wrestling Federation comprising Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Railways,
Pakistan Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC), four
provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan, Referee and
Coach participated in the meeting.
The election Pakistan Wrestling Federation was held for next four years
with Aqil Shah acted as Chairman. The other office-bearers of the Pakistan Wrestling
Federation comprising Muhammad Abdul Mobeen of Wapda (President), Muhammad
Saleem (Sindh), Col. Rana Nabeel Ahmad (Pakistan Army), Muhammad Ismail (Pakistan
Railways), Manzoor Ahmad Kakar (Balochistan) as Vice Presidents, Muhammad Arshad
Sattar (Punjab) elected as Secretary General while Abdul Qayyum Shinwari (Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa) and Muhammad Riaz of
Punjab would acted as Associate Secretary and Treasurer respectively.
The members of the Executive Committee comprising Muhammad Amin Yaqoob
(Police), Irfan Sheraz (HEC), Mukhtar Ahmad (Islamabad) and Ashfaq Ahmad (Referee
and Coach). Aqil Shah said that the election of the PWF was held
in cordial atmosphere.
He also thanked members of the affiliated Units of the Pakistan Wrestling
Federation for reposing confidence in him.
Aqil Shah said that his efforts along with other office-bearers elected
for the next four-year termed would be to promote wrestling in every nook and corner
of the country. He said Pakistan is full of wrestling talent but due to lack of sponsorship
to the wrestling and other games it is difficult to send our wrestlers to get international
exposure.
Aqil Shah recalled that when he was the Sports Minister in KP he
invited 13 international and renowned WWF wrestlers to Peshawar wherein in hundreds
and thousands of spectators turned up besides holding Bacha Khan South Asia Wrestling
Contests and wrestlers from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives and
Afghanistan participated.
He said Pakistan Wrestling Federation is in touch with the World
Wrestling Federation to make ensure renowned and prominent world wrestlers to
Pakistan so that our younger generation would see top wrestlers in
action and learn good things from them.
Visit of international and WWF wrestlers to Pakistan would also portray a soft
image of Pakistan, Aqil Shah concluded.
Aqil Shah retains Chairman Pakistan Wrestling Federation
