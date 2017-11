Aqeel, Muzammil, Shahzad, Abid move in Tennis semis

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP)::Aqeel, Muzammil, Shahzad, Abid Tuesday moved into the semi-finals of the men’s singles of 2nd Chairman POF Board

National Ranking Tennis Championships, 2017 played at POF Tennis Complex, Wah Cantt.

In the Boys Singles Under-18 event Saqib Umer, Asad Ullah, M. Shoaib and Yousaf Khan reached the Semifinals by

beating their respective opponents.

In the Boys Singles Under-14 event Sami Zaib, Farman Shakeel, Hasham and Hamza Roman moved into the Semifinals by beating their respective opponents.

Men’s Singles Quarter Finals Results: Aqeel Khan beat Aman Atiq: 6-1, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza beat Yasir Khan: 6-3, 7-5; Shahzad Khan beat Yousaf Khan: 6-3, 6-0; M. Abid beat M. Shoaib 6-0, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles 1st Round Results: Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan beat Yousaf Khan, Saqib Umer: 6-1, 6-1; Asad Ullah Khan, Barkat Ullah W,O Umair Salim, Haroon Javaid; Yasir Khan, Abdaal Haider beat Zeeshan Malik,Farhan Shah Khan: 6-0, 6-1; Qasim Ali, Nadeem Khan beat Ertaza Javaid, Muhammad Ali: 6-2, 6-2; Malik Abdul Rehman, M. Waqas Malak beat Ejaz Ahmad Khan, Abbas Khan: 6-2, 6-1; Muzamil Murtaza, Mudassir Murtaza beat Ikram Ullah Khan, Tahir Ullah: 6-0, 6-4; Aman Atiq,Ahmed Babar beat Shakir Ullah, Rashid Khan: 6-3, 7-6 (3) M. Abid, Usman Rafiq beat Amjad Ishaq, Maj. Mazhar Qayoom: 6-1, 6-2.

Boys Singles U-18 Quarter Finals Results: Saqib Umer beat Sami Zaib: 6-1, 6-3; Asad Ullah Khan beat Musa Chaudhry: 6-1, 1-6 6-3; M. Shoaib beat M. Abdullah: 6-1, 6-1; Yousaf Khan beat Aqib Umer: 6-3, 6-2.

Boys Singles U-14 Quarter Finals Results: Sami Zaib beat Uzair Khan: 4-0, 5-3; Farman Shakeel beat Faizan Fayyaz: 3-5, 4-0, 5-4 (3); Hasham beat Hassan Ali: 5-3, 4-1; Hamza Roman beat Ahmed Ali Khan: 4-0, 4-0;

Boys, Girls Singles U-10 Semifinal Results: Hamza Roman beat Farah: 4-0, 4-0; Shahsawar beat M. Zubair: 4-0, 4-0.