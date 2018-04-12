APP, SPA agree to exchange news

RIYADH, April 12 (APP):The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday agreed to reactivate the Memorandum of Understanding for exchange of news between the two organisations.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Managing Director, APP, Masood Ahmed Malik and Vice President of SPA Ahmed bin Abrahim Alawadh here on Thursday.

Both the sides also agreed to develop a mechanism for training and orientation of editorial staff from the two news agencies and visit of officials from both the organisations to their respective countries of origin.

The top officials expressed the hope that exchange of editorial staff from both sides would help promote understanding and comprehension on the working mechanism, culture, political and economic systems as well as progress in health, education and other sectors.

It was also agreed to continue cooperation and collaboration between the two agencies as regular feature during the days to come.