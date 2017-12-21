Annie, Sivasangari reach CAS Int’l Women Squash Championship final

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Top seed Annie Au and Sivasangari Subramaniam reached the final of Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Women Squash Championship being played at Mushaf Squash Complex here.

First semi final was a thrilling match between Top seed Annie Au of Hong Kong and Rowan Elaraby of Egypt. The first game was a nail biter however Annie Au managed to win the first game with a game score of 13/11.

The Egyptian came back in the next game and won it with the game score 11/8. In the third game the Egyptian outclassed her opponent with the game score 11/5.

Annie Au came back in the match by winning the fourth game with the game score of 11/8 and taking it to the final game. Annie dominated her opponent from the very beginning and easily won the game with the game score of 11/2.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation was the chief guest of the match. Former world champion Qamr Zaman also witnessed the match.

The 2nd Semi Final was played between Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam and Australian Rachael Grinham. Subramaniam won the first game with the score 11/9.

She consolidated her lead in the match by winning the second game with the score 11/7. The third game was also won by the Malaysian with the game score 11/5 securing her place in the finals of the coveted championship.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Former World Champion Jahangir Khan also witnessed the match.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter final of Pakistan Open Mens’ Squash Championship, top seed Marwan El Shorbagy of Egypt outclassed his compatriot Mazen Hesham in straight sets with the game score 11/8, 11/8, 11/6 and qualified for the semi finals of the championship.

He displayed superb stroke play in the match and offered no opportunity to his fellow countryman to comeback in the match. The second quarter final was played between Egyptian Zahed Mohammed and Malaysian Eain Yow Ng. Zahed won the first game with the game score 11/9.

He firmed his grip on the match by winning the second game with the game score 11/8.

The Malaysian came back in the match by winning the third game with the game score 11/6. The fourth game was an exciting one however Zahed kept his nerves to win the game with the game score 11/9 and booked his berth in the semi finals.