Amrinder’s threats nothing but hollow slogans: Shehbaz

LAHORE, May 6(APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that threats of Indian Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amrinder Singh against Pakistan have no value and mere hollow slogans.

In a statement issued here, he said that India has fully experienced the

bravery and valour of Pak Army, adding that India should learn a lesson from 1965 war.

He said, Pakistan is desirous of peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries including India. However, such statements of Indian leader like Amrinder Singh result in promoting tension between two countries.

He said that such provocative statements from Chief Minister Amrinder

Sindh could also hamper the efforts of normalizing the situation between Pakistan and India. He said that Indian Chief Minister has reiterated allegations of insult of dead bodies of his army men by Pak Army which is

nothing more than a fabricated story as India has not lodged any such complaint at any international forum including United Nations.

Shehbaz Sharif said that people of Pakistan are standing unitedly along

with their armed forces to counter any attack and give a befitting reply to the enemy.