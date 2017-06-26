American Muslim community celebrates Eid

WASHINGTON, June 26 (APP) : The Muslim community across the United States, including the Pakistani Americans, celebrated Eid on Sunday along with their brethren in Europe, Saudi Arabia and in the Middle East.

It is for the first time that the Eid-ul-Fitr, is being celebrated in these regions on the same day. A large number of Muslims thronged the mosques early on Sunday to offer Eid

prayers.

The Pakistan Embassy in Washington extended greetings to

the Pakistani American community.

“I would like to extend heartiest Eid Mubarak to all

members of Pakistani American community. May this joyous

occasion bring you all happiness and joyful time with your

family and friends,” Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry said while

talking to APP here.

“We should also pay tribute to those who have sacrificed

their lives to make our today and tomorrow safe and comfortable,”

he said while adding that may the Pakistani American community

serve as a true strong bridge between Pakistan and the

United States.

“Let us pray for the peace and progress of Pakistan and

its stronger ties with the United States for the common

good of the humanity,” the Ambassador said.

In the greater Washington metropolitan area that included

the northern American state of Virginia, Eid prayers were offered

at over 70 locations.

Darul Huda Islamic Center, one of the biggest and the oldest

Islamic organization in the metropolitan area, arranged seven

Eid prayers at a bigger place to enable the large Muslim community

to offer Eid prayers.

Pakistani Americans which turned up in large number offered

special prayers for the development and welfare of their motherland

and prosperity of its people.

President Trump and the First Lady extended their best wishes

to all Muslims celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr to mark the holy fasting

month of Ramzan.

“Muslims in the United States joined those around the world

during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and

charity,” the statement read as quoted by Washington Post report.

“Now, as they commemorate Eid with family and friends, they

carry on the tradition of helping neighbours and breaking bread

with people from all walks of life.”

The statement further said:” During this holiday, we are

reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill.

With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our

commitment to honor these values. Eid Mubarak.”

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also issued a statement

to extend greetings to all Muslims celebrating the Eid.