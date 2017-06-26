American Muslim community celebrates Eid

WASHINGTON, June 26 (APP) : The Muslim community across the United States, including the Pakistani Americans, celebrated Eid on Sunday along with their brethren in Europe, Saudi Arabia and in the Middle East.
It is for the first time that the Eid-ul-Fitr, is being celebrated in these regions on the same day. A large number of Muslims thronged the mosques early on Sunday to offer Eid
prayers.
The Pakistan Embassy in Washington extended greetings to
the Pakistani American community.
“I would like to extend heartiest Eid Mubarak to all
members of Pakistani American community. May this joyous
occasion bring you all happiness and joyful time with your
family and friends,” Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry said while
talking to APP here.
“We should also pay tribute to those who have sacrificed
their lives to make our today and tomorrow safe and comfortable,”
he said while adding that may the Pakistani American community
serve as a true strong bridge between Pakistan and the
United States.
“Let us pray for the peace and progress of Pakistan and
its stronger ties with the United States for the common
good of the humanity,” the Ambassador said.
In the greater Washington metropolitan area that included
the northern American state of Virginia, Eid prayers were offered
at over 70 locations.
Darul Huda Islamic Center, one of the biggest and the oldest
Islamic organization in the metropolitan area, arranged seven
Eid prayers at a bigger place to enable the large Muslim community
to offer Eid prayers.
Pakistani Americans which turned up in large number offered
special prayers for the development and welfare of their motherland
and prosperity of its people.
President Trump and the First Lady extended their best wishes
to all Muslims celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr to mark the holy fasting
month of Ramzan.
“Muslims in the United States joined those around the world
during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and
charity,” the statement read as quoted by Washington Post report.
“Now, as they commemorate Eid with family and friends, they
carry on the tradition of helping neighbours and breaking bread
with people from all walks of life.”
The statement further said:” During this holiday, we are
reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill.
With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our
commitment to honor these values. Eid Mubarak.”
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also issued a statement
to extend greetings to all Muslims celebrating the Eid.
American Muslim community celebrates Eid
