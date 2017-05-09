American Embassy leads Pak delegation to Recycling and Waste Management Trade Expo

ISLAMABAD, May 9, (APP): A member of the US Foreign Commercial

Service (FCS) joined a delegation of Pakistani companies from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan at Waste Expo 2017, in New Orleans,

Louisiana.

According to US Embassy here, the expo is the largest annual

recycling and waste management trade show in the United States, and

runs from May 8-11. More than 500 exhibitors will display their newest innovations and products, including leading companies in the sector,

such as Caterpillar, Cummins, and Green Machine.

At the expo, Pakistani companies will have the opportunity to

negotiate business deals with American firms, improving their operational capabilities and technological know-how in the area of recycling and

waste management. FCS will support the Pakistani companies in attendance with business to business matchmaking, trade counselling, and official

site visits for product demonstrations.

Highlighting the importance of the delegation, American Commercial

Attache Steve Knode noted, “Events like Waste Expo provide an opportunity

to learn about industry best practices and innovative solutions. We are delighted to showcase to Pakistani companies the very best, cutting

edge recycling and waste management technology. With new methods and machinery, Pakistan’s cities and towns will be cleaner and greener.”

The United States is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, and in 2016, more than 200 Pakistani business people travelled to a total of 15 states to build trade ties between the United States and Pakistan with support from the US Foreign Commercial Service.

These trade promotion tours focused on increasing bilateral trade between the two nations, in everything from dairy products to solar power technology.

The US Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. US Commercial Service trade professionals in over 100 US cities and in more than 75 countries help US companies get started in exporting or increase sales to new global markets.